Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Puts up solid 19 -point effort in win
Bacon recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across27 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff win over the Warriors.
Bacon has shown no ill effects from the ankle injury that ended his 2017 campaign. As he enters the second year of his rookie contract, Bacon will see an uphill battle to climb the depth chart for a second straight year. While the injury to Malik Monk (wrist ) will probably result in more playing time for him moving forward, it's doubtful that it'll move the needle much in relation to his prospects for the coming season.
