Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Questionable Friday vs. Magic
Bacon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Bacon missed the Hornets' last two games with a sprained ankle, but appears to have a chance at getting back on the court ahead of Friday's contest. Look for Bacon to test out the ankle during Friday's morning shootaround and another update on his availability should be provided after that session. The Hornets have just three games left on the schedule and nothing to play for, so if Bacon isn't fully healthy, they'll likely be cautious and hold him out once again.
