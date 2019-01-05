Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Recalled from G League
Bacon was recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Bacon has been shuttling regularly between the Hornets and Swarm over the past week, most recently playing for the latter club Friday against the Lakeland Magic and putting up 19 points and five rebounds. He'll offer the Hornets some extra insurance on the wing during Saturday's game in Denver but is unlikely to see meaningful minutes unless the game turns into a non-competitive affair.
