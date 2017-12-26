Bacon was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday. He was unable to make it to Greensboro due to travel issues after originally being assigned there.

Bacon has struggled to find significant run as of late with the team's backcourt relatively healthy. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for much, if not all of, the season.

