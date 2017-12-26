Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Recalled from G-League
Bacon was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday. He was unable to make it to Greensboro due to travel issues after originally being assigned there.
Bacon has struggled to find significant run as of late with the team's backcourt relatively healthy. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for much, if not all of, the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Assigned to G-League•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Remaining in bench role Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will start if Batum (elbow) sits•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will stick in rotation Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Double-digit scoring off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set to return to bench role Friday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...