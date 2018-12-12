Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Recalled, inactive Wednesday
Bacon was recalled from the G League but is inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It's possible Bacon is being kept around for Friday's matchup against the Knicks. He's appeared in 15 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 boards across 12.5 minutes.
