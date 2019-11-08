Bacon finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist to go along with a block and a steal in 21 minutes of action during the Hornets' 108-87 loss against the Celtics on Thursday.

After exploding for a career-high 25 points against the Warriors on Saturday, Bacon has fallen back to earth, as he is just three-of-12 from the field in the two games since his scoring outburst. While the guard was only able to record eight points in 21 minutes, the performance was a sizeable improvement from his previous game in which he was unable to score in just 13 minutes of play. Excluding one game, the 24-year-old has fluctuated between scoring under 10 or over 20 points in every game that he has played in, making it hard to consider him a reliable fantasy option.