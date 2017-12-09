Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Remaining in bench role Saturday
Bacon will remain in a bench role for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Usual starter Nicolas Batum (elbow) was a game-time call for Saturday's contest and Bacon was going to take his spot in the top unit if he couldn't play. However, Batum went through pregame warmups without any issues and will start as usual, which keeps Bacon in his typical bench role. Considering Bacon has seen double-digit minutes just once over the last four games, he's likely someone to avoid for fantasy purposes Saturday.
