Bacon posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.

The Hornets currently lacked any true rotation on Sunday, as all of their starters (including Bacon) logged a lot of minutes. Only three of their bench players saw more than 10 minutes of playing time, a trend that should eventually balance out. Bacon will likely be someone who is swapped out more frequently, as promising guys like Devonte Graham will earn more playing time as the season progresses.