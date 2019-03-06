Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Returns from G League
The Hornets recalled Bacon from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
Bacon joins the Hornets fresh off turning in a career-best performance with the Swarm on Tuesday, when he put up 39 points (15-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes in the affiliate's 139-125 win over the Capital City Go-Go. He should be available off the bench for the Hornets' contest Wednesday versus the Heat.
