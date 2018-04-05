Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Ruled out Friday
Bacon (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.
Bacon is set to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to be cleared from a lingering sprained ankle. The Hornets only have two outings left on the regular-season schedule following Friday's contest, so there's a chance Bacon is eventually shut down. That said, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis in the meantime. With Treveon Graham (concussion) still out as well, look for Julyan Stone to remain in the rotation and push for minutes in the teens.
