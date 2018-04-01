Bacon (ankle) will sit out Sunday's matchup with the 76ers.

Bacon sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of Saturday's contest and with the Hornets playing on the second night of a back-to-back set Sunday, he won't be able to give it a go against the Sixers. Tentatively consider Bacon questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls as well and he'll likely need to practice in some capacity prior to it in order to have a chance at getting back on the court.