Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Ruled out Tuesday
Bacon (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season finale against the Pacers.
Bacon will miss his fifth straight contest due to a sprained right ankle, bringing an end to his rookie campaign. As a reserve, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 13.5 minutes in 53 games this season.
