Bacon finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Although he made minimal contributions outside of scoring, Bacon produced a serviceable stat line with his 14 points. He's made for a value-play in daily formats over the Hornets' last three games, averaging 23.7 points per game.