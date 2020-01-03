Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Scores 15 in 28 minutes
Bacon totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Bacon has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests after being held to single digits in 16 straight prior, including six scoreless showings during that stretch. With Nicolas Batum being a healthy scratch in each of the last four games, Bacon has been among those to benefit and he'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks.
