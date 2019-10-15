Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Scores 21 points in Monday's win
Bacon finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Bacon had almost as many turnovers (four) as dimes. However, he was superb overall, providing efficient scoring while helping relieve Terry Rozier of some of the burden to set others up as a playmaker. Bacon will still have to contend with veteran Nicolas Batum (Achilles), among others, for minutes and touches. Nevertheless, the much younger Bacon seems to be in the process of earning a sizable role heading into the regular season.
