Bacon had 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in Sunday's summer league win over Miami.

Bacon also added three steals, though he did turn the ball over six times in 33 minutes. The Florida State product will likely serve as the Hornets' lead guard for the rest of summer league after Malik Monk suffered a broken hand over the weekend.