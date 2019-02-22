Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Sent to G League
Bacon was assigned to the G League on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bacon has seen spot run lately, appearing in just one game since the beginning of February. Per usual, the organization will attempt to get him more on-court time by sending him to the G League.
