Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set for another start
Bacon will start at small forward Monday against the Bucks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Despite his standing as a rookie second-round pick, Bacon hasn't looked out of place in Charlotte's starting lineup for the first two games of the season, averaging 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from distance in 19.5 minutes per game. It's expected that Bacon will lose out on his starting role on the wing once Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) rejoins the team, but he should at least maintain a decent-sized role with the second unit if his performance warrants it.
