Bacon is expected to return to a bench role for Friday's game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Bacon has started the last three games in place of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal), averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.7 minutes during that span. Coach Steve Clifford has already announced that Kidd-Gilchrist will return to the starting lineup Friday, however, which should send Bacon back to his normal bench role. That means decreased minutes for the rookie second-round pick, which will likely take him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.