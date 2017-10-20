Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set to start again Friday
Bacon will notch another start Friday against the Hawks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
With Nic Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) both out again Friday, Bacon will remain in the starting lineup for the second straight game to begin his NBA career. The rookie out of Florida state played 20 minutes in Wednesday's opener against Detroit, finishing with eight points, two assists and two rebounds.
