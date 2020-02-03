Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set to start
Bacon will get the start at small forward for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Bacon will move into the starting lineup due to PJ Washington (ankle) sidelined. He has averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 25.3 minutes in 10 starts this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Explosive scoring outing off bench•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Scores 15 in 28 minutes•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Double-digit scoring effort•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays just four minutes in blowout•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...