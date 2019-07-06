Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Shines with 25 points in LVSL debut
Bacon recorded 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes Friday's 93-85 win over the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League.
With both Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb out of Charlotte, Bacon is expected to assume a prominent role in the Hornets backcourt. He'll vie for playing time with Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham, Malik Monk and Nicolas Batum in what should be an interesting positional battle.
