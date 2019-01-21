Bacon was sent to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After playing just six minutes combined over the past three contests, Bacon will head back to the G League to get more action. The Hornets have two more games on their remaining road trip before returning home, so there's a chance he could shuttle back to the NBA relatively soon. However, it's unlikely that Bacon will play much of a role any time he is with Charlotte.