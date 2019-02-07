Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Shuttled back to G League
Bacon was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Bacon will rejoin the Greensboro Swarm after going unused in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.3 minutes in the G League this season.
