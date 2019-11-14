Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Sits out practice
Bacon (knee) did not practice Thursday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Bacon missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies with a sore right knee, and he's apparently still bothered by the ailment. Bacon should be considered very much questionable for Friday's matchup against Detroit.
