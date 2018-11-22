Bacon scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pacers.

The second-year wing tied his career high in scoring with the performance, and it's only the second time all season Bacon has even scored in double digits. With Kemba Walker seeing increased defensive attention, other Hornets are getting a chance to pick up the slack, but even if he continues to see an increased workload off the bench, don't expect Bacon to be one of the players doing it on a regular basis.