Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Sizzles off bench
Bacon scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pacers.
The second-year wing tied his career high in scoring with the performance, and it's only the second time all season Bacon has even scored in double digits. With Kemba Walker seeing increased defensive attention, other Hornets are getting a chance to pick up the slack, but even if he continues to see an increased workload off the bench, don't expect Bacon to be one of the players doing it on a regular basis.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays 16 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Could see more action Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Posts impressive stat line off the bench•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Puts up solid 19 -point effort in win•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.