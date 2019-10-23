Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting in opener
Bacon will draw the start in Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls.
Bacon will draw the start over the veteran Nicolas Batum. With major roster shake-ups over the summer, Bacon finds himself in a position to play significant minutes this season. Across five preseason games, he averaged 18.0 fantasy points in 25.2 minutes.
