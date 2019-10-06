Bacon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics.

The Hornets will go with Bacon, Terry Rozier, Nic Batum, Miles Bridges and Cody Zeller on Sunday in what could be a preview of their potential regular-season starting five. Coach James Borrego will likely try out more than one lineup during the preseason, but this is an encouraging development for Bacon as it relates to his battle for the starting shooting guard spot.