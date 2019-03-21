Bacon will start Thursday against the Timberwolves.

Coach James Borrego will opt to change his starting five, sending Nicolas Batum to the bench in favor of Bacon. It's unclear if this will be a permanent decision moving forward. Over the past six games, Bacon has averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.8 minutes.

