Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Tuesday
Bacon will join the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
With Devonte' Graham a late scratch due to illness, Bacon will join the starting five. In 10 prior starts this season, he's averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.2 minutes.
