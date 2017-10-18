Bacon will draw the start for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

With both starters Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) sidelined, the Hornets are scraping the bottom of the barrel for wing depth. Bacon was the 40th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and wasn't expected to see rotational minutes, but is now being thrust into the role out of necessity. While he may not make a great pickup in most year-long fantasy formats, he certainly makes for a viable DFS flier Wednesday.