Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Wednesday
Bacon will draw the start for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With both starters Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) sidelined, the Hornets are scraping the bottom of the barrel for wing depth. Bacon was the 40th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and wasn't expected to see rotational minutes, but is now being thrust into the role out of necessity. While he may not make a great pickup in most year-long fantasy formats, he certainly makes for a viable DFS flier Wednesday.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....