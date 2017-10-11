Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: To start Wednesday
Bacon will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.
With multiple backcourt and wing players (notably Nicolas Batum) out for an extended period of time, Bacon is a strong candidate to see rotational minutes to begin the upcoming season. We'll get a preview of what he would look like with some starters Wednesday. He was selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and was not expected to play a large role for the team out of the gate.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...