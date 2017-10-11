Bacon will draw the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.

With multiple backcourt and wing players (notably Nicolas Batum) out for an extended period of time, Bacon is a strong candidate to see rotational minutes to begin the upcoming season. We'll get a preview of what he would look like with some starters Wednesday. He was selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and was not expected to play a large role for the team out of the gate.