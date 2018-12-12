Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will be available
Bacon will be active for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
The Hornets stated earlier in the day that Bacon would not be available, but they've since reversed course and will now hold Devonte' Graham out instead. Bacon has been a DNP in three of the last five games is not expected to be a factor.
