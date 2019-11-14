Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will come off bench once healthy
Bacon (knee) will come off the bench once healthy, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Bacon missed Wednesday's game with knee soreness, but he's started every game he's appeared in this season, posting averages of 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per tilt. Once healthy -- he's listed as probable for Friday's game against Detroit -- Bacon will cede starting duties to Devonte' Graham, who tallied 19 points and four assists in his first start of the season Wednesday.
