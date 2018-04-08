Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will remain out Sunday
Bacon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Bacon continues to nurse a sprained right ankle and also appears unlikely to return ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Pacers. As a result, Bacon likely won't play again this season after averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 13.5 minutes in 53 games this season. Treveon Graham (concussion) also remains out, which should keep Julyan Stone in the rotation.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Questionable Friday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Doubtful to return due to sprained ankle•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Plays 31 minutes off bench Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....