Bacon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Bacon continues to nurse a sprained right ankle and also appears unlikely to return ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Pacers. As a result, Bacon likely won't play again this season after averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 13.5 minutes in 53 games this season. Treveon Graham (concussion) also remains out, which should keep Julyan Stone in the rotation.