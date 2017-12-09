Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will start if Batum (elbow) sits
Bacon will start Saturday's game against the Lakers if Nic Batum (elbow) is ultimately ruled out.
Batum is dealing with some soreness in the elbow that caused him to miss time at the start of the season, and the Hornets will wait until just before game-time to make a final call. Acting head coach Stephen Silas confirmed that if Batum is held out, Bacon will take his place at shooting guard. Whether or not that's ultimately the case, Bacon will likely see increased minutes, as the Hornets have already ruled out Jeremy Lamb with a shin injury.
