Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that Bacon would remain in the team's rotation during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bacon picked up his sixth start of the season in place of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in a Nov. 7 loss to the Knicks, but retreated to a bench role in the Hornets' subsequent contest Friday against the Celtics after Kidd-Gilchrist returned from personal leave. The rookie ended up playing 20 minutes versus Boston and should match up with LeBron James when Kidd-Gilchrist is off the court Wednesday, but Bacon's playing time could fall by the wayside thereafter. With Nicolas Batum (elbow) set to make his season debut Wednesday and likely to rejoin Kidd-Gilchrist in a starting role on the wing, Jeremy Lamb should move to the bench and pick up the bulk of the available minutes behind both Batum and Kidd-Gilchrist for the foreseeable future, leaving fewer opportunities left over for Bacon.