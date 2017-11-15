Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will stick in rotation Wednesday
Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said that Bacon would remain in the team's rotation during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bacon picked up his sixth start of the season in place of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in a Nov. 7 loss to the Knicks, but retreated to a bench role in the Hornets' subsequent contest Friday against the Celtics after Kidd-Gilchrist returned from personal leave. The rookie ended up playing 20 minutes versus Boston and should match up with LeBron James when Kidd-Gilchrist is off the court Wednesday, but Bacon's playing time could fall by the wayside thereafter. With Nicolas Batum (elbow) set to make his season debut Wednesday and likely to rejoin Kidd-Gilchrist in a starting role on the wing, Jeremy Lamb should move to the bench and pick up the bulk of the available minutes behind both Batum and Kidd-Gilchrist for the foreseeable future, leaving fewer opportunities left over for Bacon.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Double-digit scoring off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set to return to bench role Friday•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will return to bench role•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set for another start•
-
Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Set to start again Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.