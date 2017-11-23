Hornets' Dwight Howard: 26-point, 13-rebound double-double versus Wizards

Howard amassed 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in a 129-124 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Howard has been a beast in his last three games, as he's collected 67 points and 49 rebounds on 25-of-33 from the field. It comes at a strange time too, as he was averaging just 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds across his previous three games. That's just the nature of owning Howard though, as it's all a matter of motivation with the volatile center. In any case, his 15.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game make for a nice bounce-back season, as he remains a great fantasy option at center.