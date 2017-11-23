Hornets' Dwight Howard: 26-point, 13-rebound double-double versus Wizards
Howard amassed 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in a 129-124 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Howard has been a beast in his last three games, as he's collected 67 points and 49 rebounds on 25-of-33 from the field. It comes at a strange time too, as he was averaging just 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds across his previous three games. That's just the nature of owning Howard though, as it's all a matter of motivation with the volatile center. In any case, his 15.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game make for a nice bounce-back season, as he remains a great fantasy option at center.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for 25 points, 20 boards in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-digit rebounds in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Drops 21 points vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Partially shoots around, expected to play•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...