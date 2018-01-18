Howard contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during a 133-109 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Howard secured his third consecutive double-double and also his third straight game with at least 15 rebounds in the blowout victory. The game also marked the first time all season he's had at least two steals and two blocks in the same game. Howard has been strong of late, with averages of 14.6 points on 56.3 percent shooting, 14.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over his last five games.