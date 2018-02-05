Howard managed 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.

Like fellow first teamers Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum, Howard's scoring was limited to the first three quarters. However, he was able to post his 12th consecutive double-double and put up double-digit shot attempts for the fourth time in the last five contests. The veteran big man has been a dominant presence down low in his first Hornets season, and owners in any format would be hard-pressed to find many more reliable options at the center position in terms of scoring and rebounds.