Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in comeback victory
Howard managed 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.
Like fellow first teamers Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum, Howard's scoring was limited to the first three quarters. However, he was able to post his 12th consecutive double-double and put up double-digit shot attempts for the fourth time in the last five contests. The veteran big man has been a dominant presence down low in his first Hornets season, and owners in any format would be hard-pressed to find many more reliable options at the center position in terms of scoring and rebounds.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Held in check versus Pacers•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 2000th career block Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Picks up season-high seven blocks in win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.