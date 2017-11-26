Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Saturday's loss

Howard registered 10 points (3-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 loss to the Spurs.

Howard saw a reduced minutes total in the blowout loss, but he still managed his fifth consecutive double-double. The 14-year veteran could have had an even bigger night had he not produced his worst shooting performance in the last seven games. Despite the slight downturn Saturday, Howard's current 12.9 rebounds per game figure is his best since his 2011-12 campaign with the Magic.