Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double Saturday
Howard scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Lakers.
He committed five fouls and five turnovers, but otherwise Howard put together his second consecutive strong performance after hitting for 25 points, 20 boards and six blocks Friday. The veteran center now has 14 double-doubles on the season, with eight of them coming in the last 11 games.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 20 rebounds Friday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects sixth straight double-double•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles against Cavs•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: 26-point, 13-rebound double-double versus Wizards•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for 25 points, 20 boards in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...