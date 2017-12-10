Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double Saturday

Howard scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Lakers.

He committed five fouls and five turnovers, but otherwise Howard put together his second consecutive strong performance after hitting for 25 points, 20 boards and six blocks Friday. The veteran center now has 14 double-doubles on the season, with eight of them coming in the last 11 games.