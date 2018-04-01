Hornets' Dwight Howard: Big double-double in Saturday's loss
Howard scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-11 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.
It was a vintage performance for the big man, in that he dominated the glass but struggled from the free-throw line. Howard now has 48 double-doubles on the season with five games to go, leaving him two shy of his eighth career campaign with at least 50.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs another double-double Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates glass again in return•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Suspended for Thursday's game•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Likely out Thursday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Delivers rare 30-30 game•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...