Howard scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-11 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.

It was a vintage performance for the big man, in that he dominated the glass but struggled from the free-throw line. Howard now has 48 double-doubles on the season with five games to go, leaving him two shy of his eighth career campaign with at least 50.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories