Howard scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-11 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 loss to the Wizards.

It was a vintage performance for the big man, in that he dominated the glass but struggled from the free-throw line. Howard now has 48 double-doubles on the season with five games to go, leaving him two shy of his eighth career campaign with at least 50.