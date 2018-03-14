Howard scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

It's his second straight double-double and 41st of the season. Howard hasn't been as active on the glass lately as he was earlier in the year, averaging 19.0 points, 7.9 boards and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 games, and with the Hornets now seven games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be a surprise to see coach Steve Clifford ease up on Howard's workload in favor of younger bigs like Frank Kaminsky.