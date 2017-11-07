Hornets' Dwight Howard: Cleared to play Tuesday
Howard (foot) will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Howard was only a partial participant in shootaround Tuesday morning and is apparently still dealing with some discomfort. That said, after going through warmups, he's going to play through the injury and the Hornets haven't mentioned any sort of minutes restriction. Howard is currently averaging a double-double, but he may be a risky fantasy option considering the lingering foot soreness that he'll be playing through.
