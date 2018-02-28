Hornets' Dwight Howard: Cleared to play Wednesday
Howard (rib) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics.
Howard suffered a rib injury during Tuesday's win over the Bulls, but was given a probable designation to play Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back set, so this latest update was already expected. Look for Howard to slot in as the Hornets' starting center and he'll likely take on his typical workload, especially with Cody Zeller (knee) sitting out.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Nursing rib injury•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Rips down season-high 24 boards in Thursday's win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates Magic with double-double•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...