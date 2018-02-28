Howard (rib) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics.

Howard suffered a rib injury during Tuesday's win over the Bulls, but was given a probable designation to play Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back set, so this latest update was already expected. Look for Howard to slot in as the Hornets' starting center and he'll likely take on his typical workload, especially with Cody Zeller (knee) sitting out.