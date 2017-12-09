Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 20 rebounds Friday
Howard scored 25 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 FT) to go with 20 rebounds, two assists, one steal and six blocks in 43 minutes in Friday's 119-111 overtime loss to Chicago.
After failing to collect 10-plus rebounds in three straight games, Howard came back with a vengeance on the boards against Chicago. Collecting 20 rebounds, the Charlotte center had an otherworldly night as far as the stat sheet goes. In addition to dominating the boards, Howard contributed on the defensive end with a season-high six blocks. The only blemish on what was stellar statistical night was his 3-of-8 mark from the free throw line. However, this is not unexpected for Howard, who is a 49.1 percent free throw shooter this season.
