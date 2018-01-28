Howard scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Heat.

It was his 30th double-double of the season, while his final block of the night gave him an even 2,000 for his career. Howard's enjoying something of a resurgence in Charlotte, largely because the team lacks anyone else who can provide a strong complement to Kemba Walker, but the 32-year-old has also been surprisingly healthy so far for a player who hasn't suited up for more than 71 games in a season since 2012-13.