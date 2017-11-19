Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Saturday

Howard scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-6 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 29 minutes in Saturday's 102-87 win against the Clippers.

Howard collected 16 rebounds in order to clinch his seventh double-double of the season. The veteran center had a dominating night on the defensive glass, collecting 12 rebounds on defense. While he may not average 20-plus points game as he did with Orlando in 2011-12, Howard is averaging a mighty 12.5 rebounds this season. Howard looks to add to this rebound totals when Charlotte takes on Minnesota on Monday.