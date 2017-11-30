Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects sixth straight double-double

Howard scored 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

For the sixth consecutive game, Howard recorded a double-double. This continues an impressive stretch in which the center has averaged 19.8 points and 13.8 rebounds. Aside from Howard's rebounding numbers, his scoring has been exceptional, exceeding 20 points in four out of the last five games. Statistically, he has been more than solid, averaging 15.5 points and 12.7 rebounds for the year after Wednesday's performance. Howard looks to extend his streak of double-doubles to seven when the Hornets face Miami on Friday.